COLTON, Michael It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Michael Colton of Toronto, son of the late Jim and Rose Colton of Timmins, ON. Michael passed away on November 26, 2019, in his 67th year. Husband of Yasmine Shamsie of Kitchener, ON. Brother of Tim (Pat) of Boston, MA, Tom (Astrid), Dan (Millie) of Sudbury and Cathy of Timmins. Uncle of: Patricia Anne (Paul Kurdyak), Katie (Owen Washburn), Sarah, Matthew (Ashley), Brendan (Laura), Robert, David (Jackie), Lindsay and Benjamin. Great-uncle of: Rob, Laura, Grayson, Addi, Winnie and Sylvie. He will be missed by many friends and his colleagues at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), where he spent a long and successful career in broadcast journalism. Michael was born and raised in Timmins. He was a voracious reader and had a great love of music. He was a runner, not of marathons, but of long, tranquil, and regular circuits through High Park. He loved his family fiercely and looked forward to the yearly family gatherings on Manitoulin Island every summer. A memorial gathering will be held Monday, December 9th, at Annette Chapel, 92 Annette Street, Toronto, with a Prayer Service at 1:30 p.m., followed by a Memorial Reception from 1:45 to 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be a welcome tribute. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 4, 2019

