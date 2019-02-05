IVES, Michael D. May 5, 1945 - February 4, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael on Monday, February 4, 2019. Loving husband of Nika. Brother of Janet, Gini and Barb (Stew). He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A Commemorative Gathering will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, on Sunday, February 10th from 1-4 p.m.
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2019