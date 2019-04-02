Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael David BURGOYNE. View Sign

BURGOYNE, Michael David Peacefully, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, with his family by his side, at Trillium Health Centre - Mississauga, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Maureen, devoted father of Joanne and her husband Mark, predeceased by daughter Sally, loving grandfather of Brett and dear brother of Tim and his wife Pam. Michael emigrated from England in 1964 with his wife Maureen to Canada and was a proud Canadian citizen. Michael was a world-renowned Chemist specializing in the plastics industry. He was published and was affiliated with the Canadian Plastics Pioneers. Michael was also an active member of the Society of Plastics Engineers. (SPE). He has also been credited on several patents. Michael enjoyed playing tennis and curling, his passion was the theatre. Michael performed in several plays dating over 60 years as well as having a lead hand in directing. Michael enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and will be missed by all who knew him. He was a generous and gracious man. Sadly missed, forever remembered. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W. (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.) on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service in the Chapel at 3 p.m. If desired, remembrances may be made to the . Online condolences may be made through



1981 Dundas Street W

Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2

