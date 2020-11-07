1/1
Michael DAWSON
DAWSON, Michael On Saturday, October 31, 2020, John Michael Dawson, loving husband, father and loyal friend passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Wembley England on June 15, 1922. In WWII he served in India with the RAF. As a Fellow Chartered Accountant he enjoyed a long and distinguished career at Consolidated Bathurst Inc. holding a number of senior positions and was appointed to represent Canada on the International Accounting Standards Committee Board. Michael also served on the Baie d'Urfe town council for a number of years. He was an avid squash player and golfer and had a keen interest in music particularly early Jazz both as a listener and as a musician. He is survived by his wife Brenda, children Helen (Greg), Jane, Elizabeth (Bill), Roger, grandchildren Madeline, Angus (Emily), Kate and Eden (Keilan), great-grandchild Fletcher. A memorial will be held in Baie d'Urfe in the spring and later in Jersey C.I.



Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
