DE PINTO, MICHAEL Michael De Pinto passed away in his 80th year on March 2, 2020, in Toronto, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Born in Sannicandro di Bari, Italy, he was the son of Saverio and Antonetta De Pinto. Michael is survived by his wife, Roquelina Moravus, his four children, Xavier, Antonia, Rose (Tim) and Matthew, his brothers, Raffaello (Connie) and John (Shirley), his beloved grandchildren, Robert and Stephanie, and he was predeceased by his brother Leonard and his parents. Michael was known as a Renaissance man and will be sadly missed. He had a passion for life, positivity and a lifelong love of learning. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5th, at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Ave. East, Scarborough, from 4 to 9 p.m. Funeral mass will be Friday, March 6th, at 10 a.m., at Precious Blood Church, 1737 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, followed by a reception in the church hall. Interment to follow, post reception at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 8361 Yonge St., Thornhill.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2020
