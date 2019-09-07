ARTICHUK, MICHAEL DOUGLAS January 24, 1941 – August 29, 2019 A courageous and dedicated husband, father and grandpa passed away, in the warmth of his home, on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Susanne. Loving dad of Tim (Kirsten) and Gwen (Craig). Michael will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, brother, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. Friends may be received at Trinity Anglican Church, 56 Church St., Bradford for a memorial visitation on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of a celebration of Michael's life at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Anglican Church or to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019