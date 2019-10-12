NESBITT, MICHAEL DOUGLAS February 06, 1950 – September 25, 2019 Passed away suddenly, on September 25, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife, Kathy and his father Douglas Nesbitt. Loving son of Shirley Appleton. Brother of Janice Caster, Janet Weedon, and Nancy Gidge (brother-in-law Ken Gidge). Cremation has taken place with a private interment to follow at a later date. In memory, any donations please send to the Ayverie Childhood Cancer Research Fund, www.ayveriesjourney.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019