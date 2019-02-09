Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL DRISCOLL. View Sign

DRISCOLL, MICHAEL Michael Driscoll of Collingwood, Ontario, passed away suddenly of a heart attack on January 9, 2019 while at his St. Petersburg, Florida home. Mike was born December 8, 1945 in Plymouth, England and immigrated to Canada in 1969. Beloved husband of Virginia a.k.a. Dinty (nee Wallace) of Toronto. Predeceased by his mother Winnie, father Maurice and brother Colin. Survived by his sister-in-law Judy and nieces Beverly and Ginny from New Zealand. In 2006, Mike retired from a wonderful career of 33 years with Ontario Power Generation. Mike and Virginia travelled extensively in their retirement years, most recently New Zealand and Australia (Fall 2018). Mike led a full life and his spark, humour and passion for life will be missed by his family, friends and acquaintances far and wide. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Ontario and New Zealand.

