WEIR, Michael Edmund May 9, 1942 - March 10, 2019 Peacefully at Southlake Regional Hospital on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in his 76 year. Surrounded by his loving family. Michael leaves behind his wife Donna, who together have celebrated 48 wonderful years of marriage. Loving father of Genevieve (Joseph), Rosaleen (Matthew) and Marguerite (Alan). Proud Grandpa of Maxwell, Henry and Roland. The family will receive friends at the TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, 905-898-2100, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow in the Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Michael will be laid to rest, privately, in Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to Diabates Canada or the Canadian Liver Foundation. This would be appreciated by the family. Guests may sign a book of condolences online at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019