Guest Book View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 View Map Service 12:00 PM Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 View Map Obituary

MORRISON, MICHAEL EDWARD November 25, 1945 - October 9, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Morrison, born in North Sydney, NS. Michael lived in Toronto since 1965. He was predeceased by his mother Anna Mae (MacDougall) and his father John Alexander Morrison. He is survived by sister Alexandra Ann in Montreal, brother Ian (Julia) in Toronto, sisters Sheila and Therese in North Sydney, brother Andrew in California, sisters Elizabeth (David) in Sydney Mines, Catherine (Abdul) in Sydney. He will be lovingly missed by nieces and nephews, Charlynn, Jeff, Sarah, Chris, Noah and Tashianna as well his grandnieces and nephews. Michael adopted his new city of Toronto and made it his own although never forgetting his Cape Breton roots. He revisited the homestead twice a year and travelled all over the island each time. He was a valued member, leader and instructor at St. James Town Sailing Club and the North Toronto Ski Club. Michael worked as a structural designer and detailer, working on many projects throughout North America including the Sky Dome and the new World Trade Center in NY. His unassuming personality was such that adults and especially kids were drawn to him. The family would like to thank the staff of Odette Cancer Centre for their compassion and dedicated care. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th with a service and reception immediately following at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home at 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you consider contributions to your favourite charity. Ashes will be interned at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Sydney, NS.



MORRISON, MICHAEL EDWARD November 25, 1945 - October 9, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Morrison, born in North Sydney, NS. Michael lived in Toronto since 1965. He was predeceased by his mother Anna Mae (MacDougall) and his father John Alexander Morrison. He is survived by sister Alexandra Ann in Montreal, brother Ian (Julia) in Toronto, sisters Sheila and Therese in North Sydney, brother Andrew in California, sisters Elizabeth (David) in Sydney Mines, Catherine (Abdul) in Sydney. He will be lovingly missed by nieces and nephews, Charlynn, Jeff, Sarah, Chris, Noah and Tashianna as well his grandnieces and nephews. Michael adopted his new city of Toronto and made it his own although never forgetting his Cape Breton roots. He revisited the homestead twice a year and travelled all over the island each time. He was a valued member, leader and instructor at St. James Town Sailing Club and the North Toronto Ski Club. Michael worked as a structural designer and detailer, working on many projects throughout North America including the Sky Dome and the new World Trade Center in NY. His unassuming personality was such that adults and especially kids were drawn to him. The family would like to thank the staff of Odette Cancer Centre for their compassion and dedicated care. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th with a service and reception immediately following at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home at 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you consider contributions to your favourite charity. Ashes will be interned at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Sydney, NS. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close