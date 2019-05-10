FREGEAU, Michael Ernest We are sad to inform you that Mike Fregeau passed away in his home on March 22, 2019. He will be forever remembered and loved by his wife of 40 years: Sue, children: Erin and Brian (Laney) Fregeau, sister: Bobbie Jo Malone, grandchildren: Jacob, Emily and Kendall Bainbridge and Taylor, Blake and Blaine Fregeau, nieces and nephews: Michelle and Matthew Black and Elizabeth, Jenn and Billy Malone and grandniece: Ava Malone. He courageously fought the affects of stroke but kept his sense of humour to the end. We were blessed to have known him and will miss him always. A celebration of life will be held May 25th, 1-4 p.m., at his home. All welcome. Donations to Sick Kids appreciated.

