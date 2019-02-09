Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael FLAHIVE. View Sign

FLAHIVE, Michael It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Flahive on February 6, 2019, at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga. Loving husband and best friend of Susan Reuby. Dear brother of Gerry Flahive (Audrey McDonald). Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Sarah Flahive. Dear uncle to Alice and Grace Flahive, James Ricciardi (Shannon), Jillian Inger (Michael), R. J. Parkhill-Reuby and Mark Parkhill-Reuby and great-uncle to Avery Inger. Proud and loving pet dad to Stella. Friends and family may pay their respects to Michael at the Turner & Porter Neweduk - Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas Street W., Mississauga, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Visitation 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. A service of remembrance will be held at 3:00 p.m. A reception will be held following the service. A private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mississauga Oakville Veterinary Emergency Hospital - Move Pet Foundation "Belle's Fund", 2285 Bristol Court, Oakville, L6H 6P8, 905-829-9444, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through



1981 Dundas Street W

Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2

1981 Dundas Street W

Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2

(905) 828-8000

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019

