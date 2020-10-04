IHNAT, Michael George It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael George Ihnat, husband, father, grandfather and dear friend to many. He died peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. He is deeply missed by his loving wife Gloria of 61 years and children Michael (Sharon), Paul, LisaMarie (Steven), and granddaughters Brooke, Mollorie, Madison and Kiersten and 4 grandpuppys. Michael will be missed by his extended family of sister in-law Martha (John ) and aunts and uncles. He was the Co-Founder of (WTN), W-woman's television channel, coaching team sports in the community gave him great joy and pleasure. He was involved with community events and was President/Vice President of various community organizations. Friends may call at the Kane-Jerrett North York Funeral Home (6191 Yonge St., Toronto, south of Steeles Ave.), on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Garbriel's Passionist Parish Church (670 Sheppard Ave. E., Toronto). Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired, in memoriam donations may be made to either the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario.