ORSAG, MICHAEL "MIKE" GEORGE Peacefully, at Scarborough General Hospital, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband, backbone and best friend of Natalia (nee Fedak), for 48 years. Loving father of Michael (Jennifer), and Tania (Mutron). Proud grandfather of Sarah, Emma, Myles, Thea and Nola. Dear brother of Rose Camber (Simon), niece Yvonne and nephew Simon Jr. Michael will also be remembered by his cousin Cecilia Orsag. Fondly remembered by his many friends. A graveside service at York Cemetery will be held with family only. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Church following the COVID – 19 Virus Pandemic, notification will be given. Arrangements in care of Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel, 467 Sherbourne Street, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Eucharist Renovation Fund or to the SickKids Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Vichnaya Pamyat! Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2020