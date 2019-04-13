Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL GERALD KABIN. View Sign

KABIN, MICHAEL GERALD The family of Michael Gerald Kabin are devastated to announce his sudden passing on Monday, April 8, 2019. Michael is survived by his loving family, wife Ninette, his children Christopher and his wife Holly Norgrove, and Kimberly and her fiancé Bernard Firth. Proud and adoring Papa of Darcy Kabin. Michael is also survived by his brothers John Kabin (Lindzi Taylor), and Darrin Dorosz (Josie). Deeply loved and will be missed by his sisters and brothers-in-law in Nova Scotia, and many nieces and nephews across Canada. Remembering at this time Brian and Amanda Walker and their children Finn, Isla, and Rory who meant the world to Michael. Michael will be cherished and remembered by his three special girls, they know who they are. Predeceased by his parents, Michael Kabin and Geraldine Dorosz and step-father, Walter Dorosz. The family is beyond grateful to Toronto Emergency Service, Toronto Police Force and the community at Humber Hill Towers for their assistance and compassion during this difficult time. We would also like to thank Michael's doctors, his family doctor, Dr. Caitlin Christie, Dr John Graham, Dr. Subodh Verma and Randi from St. Michael's Hospital for their care over the last two years. A special thank you to Josh Guerriero from Ward Funeral Home. The family is honouring Michael's wishes for no visitation or service with cremation only.

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close