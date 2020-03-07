Home

MICHAEL GORDON WELCH

WELCH, MICHAEL GORDON December 16, 1921 - March 2, 2020 Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on March 2, 2020, in his 99th year. Predeceased by his wife Doreen, father of Christopher (the late Christina), Dawn (the late Geoff), Sandra (Rick) and Julie (Brad). Poppa to Richard (Julie), Robert (Jessica), the late Jennifer, Michael (Amanda), Andrew (Crystal), Britney (Denis) and three great-grandchildren Cosette, Darcy and Evelyn. Michael was born and raised on the Pampas of Argentina. At 19 he volunteered to go to war, joining the Royal Air Force and becoming a fighter pilot. After the war, he returned to Argentina where he married the love of his life Doreen and then immigrated to Canada to raise a family. Michael led a successful life in Canada, earning a degree from the University of Toronto, enjoyed a long and distinguished career with Allstate Insurance, and was a 45 year member of the Tax Executive Institute. Michael was many wonderful things but always a family man first. His loving nature will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, March 8th. For more information see www.skinnerandmiddlebrook.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
