GUEST, MICHAEL 1944 - 2019 Michael Jeffrey Guest passed away on April 21, 2019. Michael was born on July 13, 1944 to Wilbur and Dorothy Guest. He grew up in Winnipeg with his parents, sister Susan, and brother Peter. They spent a lot of time at Michael's favourite place, his family cottage at Clearwater Bay. Michael loved the water and formed a lifetime of friendships and warm memories during the time he spent there. He married his true love and best friend Barbara on August 30, 1968. They had two wonderful boys, Jeffrey William and Michael Robert. They had a loving family and were blessed with many happy memories of great times spent together. Family was of great importance to Michael. His seven grandchildren brought great joy and light to his life. Friendship was also paramount to Michael. He was a well loved and cherished friend to many, including his Phi Delta Theta fraternity brothers, many of whom remained close his entire life. Michael had a successful career in Benefits and Insurance Consulting. He started his career at Travelers Insurance Company and then went on to work at Charles A. Kench, William M. Mercer, Ernst & Young, and Morneau & Associates. He ended his career by building his own consulting business. Some of Michael's favourite interests were golf, cooking, reading and he had a keen interest in the news. He was very knowledgeable as he enjoyed staying informed. You could have an interesting and intelligent conversation with him on any topic. Michael will be remembered as kind, funny, generous and quick-witted. He is survived by his wife Barbara, two sons, Jeffrey (Rebecca), Michael Robert (Petra). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Will, Alex, Isabelle, Benny, Victoria, Evan and Katherine. He will also be dearly missed by his sister Susan and her children, Tara and Peter from Montreal, and his brother Peter (Suzan), Surrey, BC. A celebration of Michael's life will be held in the coming months. Details will be shared with family and friends when a date is chosen.

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2019

