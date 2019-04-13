MARK, MICHAEL HARRIS 1940 - 2019 Following a lengthy period suffering from Alzheimer's disease, Michael died April 6, 2019 in his 80th year, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, with his family at his side. Survived by his brother John (Susie) Mark, brother to the late Charles Mark. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. As per Michael's wishes, there will not be a funeral. Cremation has already taken place. Donations in Michael's memory can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. A private celebration of his life will be at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019