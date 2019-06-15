MICHAEL HERBERT

Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON
M9A 1B6
(416)-231-2283
Obituary

HERBERT, MICHAEL Michael Herbert, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his home in Toronto, ON. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice, of 55 years, his children Lynda (Myron) and Christopher and his grandchildren Sonya and Larysa. Visitation will be held at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel located at 4933 Dundas St. W., (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. A Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Dorothy Ley Hospice or Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019
