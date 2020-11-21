ORR, Michael Herbert At University Hospital, London, ON, Mike passed away peacefully, Friday, November 13, 2020, in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Shirley (2011) and loved father of David Orr of Yellowknife, N.W.T, Mike will be greatly missed by Sandra Pollard and her daughter Nicole of London , ON. Mike came to Canada in 1967, from Manchester, England and had a long, successful career in marketing and sales. Many of the years were in the GTA, Fergus and finaly London. Mike loved to travel, especially to Florida in his years, where he met his loving Sandra and made many friends. Memorial Considerations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.



