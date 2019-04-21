IPPOLITO, Michael Michael Ippolito, son of Luigi and Mary Ippolito passed away peacefully at the Humber Heights Retirement Residence, Long Term Care, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Michael was born in Toronto on October 16, 1930. He attended Lansdowne Public School and graduated from Central Technical School. He was employed at Anthes Imperial, Heating and Air Conditioning as a draftsman and later worked with the Government of Ontario until his retirement in 1993. Michael was predeceased by three sisters, Dena, Louise and Sarah and two brothers, Samuel and David. He leaves to mourn his home-going, two brothers, Daniel (Angie) and Ben (Claudette) and his sister, Ruth and her family. Michael entered the Humber Heights Retirement Residence Assisted Care (Lawrence Avenue, Toronto) on January of 2011 and was later transferred to the Long Term Care where he was treated by a kind and caring staff until his death. Many thanks to the caring staff of Humber Heights. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Beechwood Cemetery, 7241 Jane St., Concord, Ontario. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Scott Mission. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca
