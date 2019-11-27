Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL JAMES BREAUGH. View Sign Service Information Courtice Funeral Chapel 1587 Highway #2 Courtice , ON L1E2R7 (905)-432-8484 Obituary

BREAUGH, MICHAEL JAMES Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, in his 78th year. Beloved husband of 55 years to Andrea Breaugh (nee Todkill). Cherished father of Sean Michael Breaugh (Philip Douglas Kerr) and Erin Andrea Breaugh. Doting grandfather to Kiera Breaugh. Beloved son of the late Thomas Breaugh and Marion Breaugh (nee Rush). Predeceased by brothers Harold, Patrick and Tom. Son-in-law to the late Eileen and Gerard Todkill. Brother-in-law to Jeannine Harpell, Brian Todkill (Elma Todkill), Micheline Breaugh and the late Lorene Sutton. Proud uncle to Marc Breaugh (Hayley London Breaugh), Martin Breaugh (Chiara Piazzesi), Ryan Todkill ( Sabatina Vassalli), Reid Todkill and Nicole Hubbell (Chris Hubbell). A remarkable friend and invaluable colleague to many. Mike lived for the people around him, thriving from his beginning of service in education, through many years as elected Member of Parliament, to commodore of the Whitby Yacht Club in his retirement. Mike led the march forward with careful listening, sentient reflection, a deep passion and abiding joy for the community he engaged with. Visitation will be held at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (1587 Hwy. #2, Courtice, ON 905-432-8484), on Friday, November 29th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, November 30th, at 1 p.m. A private interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Toronto. Online condolences may be made at



BREAUGH, MICHAEL JAMES Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, in his 78th year. Beloved husband of 55 years to Andrea Breaugh (nee Todkill). Cherished father of Sean Michael Breaugh (Philip Douglas Kerr) and Erin Andrea Breaugh. Doting grandfather to Kiera Breaugh. Beloved son of the late Thomas Breaugh and Marion Breaugh (nee Rush). Predeceased by brothers Harold, Patrick and Tom. Son-in-law to the late Eileen and Gerard Todkill. Brother-in-law to Jeannine Harpell, Brian Todkill (Elma Todkill), Micheline Breaugh and the late Lorene Sutton. Proud uncle to Marc Breaugh (Hayley London Breaugh), Martin Breaugh (Chiara Piazzesi), Ryan Todkill ( Sabatina Vassalli), Reid Todkill and Nicole Hubbell (Chris Hubbell). A remarkable friend and invaluable colleague to many. Mike lived for the people around him, thriving from his beginning of service in education, through many years as elected Member of Parliament, to commodore of the Whitby Yacht Club in his retirement. Mike led the march forward with careful listening, sentient reflection, a deep passion and abiding joy for the community he engaged with. Visitation will be held at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (1587 Hwy. #2, Courtice, ON 905-432-8484), on Friday, November 29th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, November 30th, at 1 p.m. A private interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Toronto. Online condolences may be made at courticefuneralchapel.com Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close