BREAUGH, MICHAEL JAMES Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, in his 78th year. Beloved husband of 55 years to Andrea Breaugh (nee Todkill). Cherished father of Sean Michael Breaugh (Philip Douglas Kerr) and Erin Andrea Breaugh. Doting grandfather to Kiera Breaugh. Beloved son of the late Thomas Breaugh and Marion Breaugh (nee Rush). Predeceased by brothers Harold, Patrick and Tom. Son-in-law to the late Eileen and Gerard Todkill. Brother-in-law to Jeannine Harpell, Brian Todkill (Elma Todkill), Micheline Breaugh and the late Lorene Sutton. Proud uncle to Marc Breaugh (Hayley London Breaugh), Martin Breaugh (Chiara Piazzesi), Ryan Todkill ( Sabatina Vassalli), Reid Todkill and Nicole Hubbell (Chris Hubbell). A remarkable friend and invaluable colleague to many. Mike lived for the people around him, thriving from his beginning of service in education, through many years as elected Member of Parliament, to commodore of the Whitby Yacht Club in his retirement. Mike led the march forward with careful listening, sentient reflection, a deep passion and abiding joy for the community he engaged with. Visitation will be held at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (1587 Hwy. #2, Courtice, ON 905-432-8484), on Friday, November 29th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, November 30th, at 1 p.m. A private interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Toronto. Online condolences may be made at courticefuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019