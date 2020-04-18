DESJARDINS, Michael James November 23, 1960 - April 11, 2020 We sadly announce that Michael died peacefully on Saturday evening at his long-term care home. Michael was a creative, inventive person, an entrepreneur, a designer, philosopher, a dedicated teacher, and a very proud father. He had many careers, starting as a paper maker and bookbinder, running a print specialty business, selling 3D software, and, his most favourite, as an assistant professor at OCAD University. Michael was also an artist, starting in high school with water colours, designing type faces, creating beautiful gardens, and painting with oils to create fantastic pieces of art. He had two master's degrees and was about to start his studies for a PhD when he had a catastrophic accident in 2012. Michael is survived by his wife, Helen, his sons Alexander (Hazel) and Blair, sister Sandra (Richard), and many more relatives. A small private service and cremation have taken place. A celebration of Michael's life will be held once the world returns to a semblance of normal. Donations may be made to the Brain Injury Society of Toronto (BIST) at bist.ca.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.