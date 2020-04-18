Michael James DESJARDINS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DESJARDINS, Michael James November 23, 1960 - April 11, 2020 We sadly announce that Michael died peacefully on Saturday evening at his long-term care home. Michael was a creative, inventive person, an entrepreneur, a designer, philosopher, a dedicated teacher, and a very proud father. He had many careers, starting as a paper maker and bookbinder, running a print specialty business, selling 3D software, and, his most favourite, as an assistant professor at OCAD University. Michael was also an artist, starting in high school with water colours, designing type faces, creating beautiful gardens, and painting with oils to create fantastic pieces of art. He had two master's degrees and was about to start his studies for a PhD when he had a catastrophic accident in 2012. Michael is survived by his wife, Helen, his sons Alexander (Hazel) and Blair, sister Sandra (Richard), and many more relatives. A small private service and cremation have taken place. A celebration of Michael's life will be held once the world returns to a semblance of normal. Donations may be made to the Brain Injury Society of Toronto (BIST) at bist.ca.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved