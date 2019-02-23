MICHAEL JAMES FARREN

FARREN, MICHAEL JAMES July 24, 1951 - January 30, 2019 Beloved son of the late Wilfred and June Farren. Survived by his partner Uleta Walters, daughter Jessica Farren, sister Margo and cousin Bruce McNeely. Michael was a respected economist at the Ontario Ministry of Finance. He will be missed by his family, many friends and colleagues. Rest In Peace Michael.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019
