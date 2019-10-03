MCCAUGHEY, MICHAEL JAMES Peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at age 87 with his children by his side. Born December 13, 1931 in Clogher, County Tyrone, N. Ireland. Mike, beloved husband of the late Maureen (McLaughlin). Deeply missed by daughter Sheila (Rick) and son Mike (Cindy), brothers Brendan and Eugene (Gertie), grandchildren Patrick, Colleen, Kyle and Brett, and brother-in-law Pat McLaughlin (Margaret). Cherished uncle, cousin and friend of many in Toronto, Ireland and the US. Also missed by Pat Christoe. Resting at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 a.m in Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (Victoria Park south of Ellesmere). Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to MS Society of Canada would be appreciated.

