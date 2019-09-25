O'KANE, Michael James After a joyful and full life, Michael O'Kane, beloved husband of Carol (Spencer), passed peacefully away on September 21, 2019, at the age of 90, in Barrie, Ontario. Born in 1928 in North Bay, Mike was ordained in 1953, joining Scarboro Missions for work in St. Vincent, West Indies and Itacoatiara, Brazil. Pursuing a more personal mission, Mike and Carol's 1988 marriage began a new chapter in an amazing life. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Mike's life at a visitation to be held at Adams Funeral Home, 445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie, Ontario, on Friday, September 27th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Chapel on Saturday, September 28th at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to The Council of Canadians (www.canadians.org) or Development & Peace (www.devp.org). Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through www.adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 25, 2019