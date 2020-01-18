|
|
FLYNN, MICHAEL JAMES WINDRAM December 19, 1951 - January 13, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael from complications of a ruptured aneurysm, on January 13, 2020, at the age of 68. Michael died at Scarborough General Hospital with wife Lisa and brother Patrick at his side. The family wished to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Scarborough Health Network General Hospital for their care and attention, in particular Doctors Ray Guo, Sydney Wong, Neil Orzech and ICU nurse Julie Rupert. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the charity of your choice. Services for Michael will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, Ontario. Visitation to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a celebration of Michael's life to follow at 1 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020