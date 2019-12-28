Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL JOHN CHURCH. View Sign Service Information Wall-Custance Funeral Home 206 Norfolk Street Guelph , ON N1H 4K3 (519)-822-0051 Obituary

CHURCH, MICHAEL JOHN December 11, 1940 - December 22, 2019 Mike Church passed away early Sunday, December 22nd, surrounded in love with his cherished wife "Nic" by his side. Mike was the life of the party. His smile will live on in the hearts of so many and his laughter will be heard forever. His love of nature, biking, rollerblading, reading, music, camping and animals will never be forgotten. But there was nothing he loved more than his family. Mike is survived by his wife and best friend of 52 years Nicole, his daughter, the light of his life Tanya and his son-in-law, the son he always wanted, Wes Rosa. He will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Louise and Dr. JP DesGroseilliers, his niece and nephews and their beautiful families as well as all of his good friends at Antrim Glen. Just shy of one month after his father-in-law's passing, Mike will no doubt be reunited with his cherished "Moe", Maurice Corbeil. His furry animal companions Coco and Mya will also miss him dearly. A celebration of Mike's life will be held in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Hospice Wellington in Guelph, who so lovingly attended to him and his family in his final days. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051,

