MAHER, Michael John Suddenly at his home on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the age of 62. Dear son of the late John and Helen Maher. Loving brother of Susan (Randy) Edwards, Shannon (the late Joe) Cicero, Colleen (Victor) Turpin and Bill. Cherished uncle of Brian (Shannon), Tanya (Naithan), Christopher (Katherine), Stephanie (Jordan) and Jennifer (Krupen). Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2020