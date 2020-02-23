Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael MAHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John MAHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael John MAHER Obituary
MAHER, Michael John Suddenly at his home on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the age of 62. Dear son of the late John and Helen Maher. Loving brother of Susan (Randy) Edwards, Shannon (the late Joe) Cicero, Colleen (Victor) Turpin and Bill. Cherished uncle of Brian (Shannon), Tanya (Naithan), Christopher (Katherine), Stephanie (Jordan) and Jennifer (Krupen). Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -