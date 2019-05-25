Michael John "Mike" ORAM

Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON
M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Obituary

ORAM, Michael "Mike" John April 14, 1948 - May 21, 2019 Predeceased by his mother, Reta Pickering (Smalley), father Fred Oram and brother Edward "Teddy" Oram. A proud Toronto East Ender for most of his life, he could be found every afternoon in his "living room", The Feathers Pub, enjoying a pint of Guinness. Mike was a dedicated member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 353 for 49 years and helped many get their start there. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Eryn Oram-Found, son-in-law Jeremy, grandchildren Ryan and Maya, as well as his extended family and chosen family of friends. A Memorial Service will be held at PINE HILLS FUNERAL CENTRE (625 Birchmount Rd.) on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019
