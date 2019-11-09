Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL JOHN REILLY. View Sign Service Information Paul O'Connor Funeral Home 1939 Lawrence Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1R 2Y8 (416)-751-7890 Obituary

REILLY, MICHAEL JOHN We are saddened to announce the passing of Michael John Reilly who died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 6, 2019, after a long and wonderful life. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and predeceased by his daughter Frances Moore and granddaughter Rachel Moore, Michael is survived by his children Annie Kennedy (Jimmy), Sheena Grealish, Noreen McCann (Sean), Terri Cassidy (Mick), Noel (Annie), Bernadette (Frank Finnegan), Michael and Kevin and son-in-law, John Moore. Also survived by his grandchildren James (Andrea), Noel (Emily) and Gerard Kennedy, Martin (Claudia), Seamus (Lisa) and Kevin Grealish, Shauna and Michael Moore, Eilis, Colm, Noel, Sean and Ciaran McCann, Kathleen and Brendan Cassidy, Michael, Eamonn and Connor Reilly, Noirin and Caitlin Finnegan and Liam Reilly and great-grandchildren, Evelyn and James Kennedy, Madison, Declan and Ethan Grealish, Reilly and Adrian Moore. Michael was born on February 9, 1931, in Co. Westmeath, Ireland, to the late Annie and Paddy Reilly. He was predeceased by sisters Annie McCormack, Edith and Lily. Michael came to Canada in May 1957 from London, England and fairly soon found work in the construction industry. In 1961, he was hired as a Business Representative for L.I.U.N.A. Local 183, where he worked until his retirement in 1995, rising to the position of Business Manager. He was instrumental in bringing pension and health and welfare benefits to the membership as well as setting up the L.I.U.N.A Local 183 Credit Union. His negotiating skills earned him a great reputation. He was a familiar face at the Ministry of Labour helping to resolve disputes for brother locals and sister unions. 1961 was also the year he discovered the Toronto Gaelic Athletic Association when he joined the Garryowen Hurling and Football Club. He went on to serve as President of the Toronto GAA for five years and likened himself to Gordie Howe when he played one of his final hurling matches along with his sons. Never one to shy away from a challenge, he would put the skates on and participate in the father/son hockey games with his boys. Usually, his position was goalie and two hockey moms would escort him to the net where he would hang on for dear life until the game was over. He also tried his hand at coaching and took their team to the championship more than once. When the time came to hang up his boots, he purchased a trailer on Rice Lake and tried his hand at golfing and fishing. Shortly after his retirement, he joined the Emerald Isle Seniors and was their Vice President for many years, helping to organize many social events and bus trips to Florida. At this time, he was also President of the L.I.U.N.A. Local 183 Retirees Council. The two organizations enjoyed several trips to St. Anne de Beaupre together. From the bottom of our hearts, we wish to thank those angels who work on the 7th floor of the Wexford Residence who provided such compassionate, kind and respectful care to our Father during these past few years as he journeyed through dementia. Visitation will be held at the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough (between Pharmacy and Warden), on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, 1737 Lawrence Avenue East (Lawrence east of Victoria Park). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wexford Residence.

