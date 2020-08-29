1/
SHRYANE, MICHAEL JOHN December 13, 1940 - August 25, 2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife of 57 years, Hazel, his daughter, Gaynor, and son-in-law, Peter, and daughter Angela. He will be greatly missed by his adoring grandsons, Cristian, Daniel and Anthony, and his future son-in-law Pat. Predeceased by his beloved son, Lawrence, in 2018. He will be lovingly remembered by his calm disposition, quiet nature, quick wit and sharp mind. The Shryane-Delfino family would like to extend its gratitude to all at the LHIN team, Richmond Hill. Our sincere thanks to the Hill House Hospice for their kindness, care and compassion during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that donations be made to Hill House Hospice, 36 Wright St., Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4C 4A1. Due to COVID-19, a private service will take place. Online condolences may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com.



Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
