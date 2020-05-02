MICHAEL JOHN (MIKE) SYDNEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SYDNEY, MICHAEL (MIKE) JOHN It is with sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle, Mike, on March 11, 2020, in his 56th year. Mike was recently suffering from many physical ailments and could no longer fight the battle. He leaves behind his parents, Ralph and Celia Sydney; sisters, Lynda and Cathy; and nieces, Allison and Amy. Mike also leaves behind many longtime friends from his early days at St. Brendan school, Neil McNeil, and numerous rock bands over the years. Mike had a passion and talent for music. This started at a young age and he could play the piano and clarinet, but his love was bass guitar. From high school on, he was in many bands, and later toured most of Canada and Europe with his successful band, Maximum RNR. Mike was truly at his best when he was on stage – he was in his element! A gentle, quiet guy, Mike had strong opinions on many topics, but was also a trivia master who often won trivia contests on the radio. At family gatherings, Mike would play the piano or guitar and sing. We will miss those songs, although we know he is jamming up in heaven. Cremation has taken place and his remains rest at his parent's home. Due to Covid-19 no further arrangements have been made at this time. The family would like to thank the founding members of the Tribute to Michael Sydney Facebook group and everyone who has shared photos, happy memories, and heartfelt messages.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved