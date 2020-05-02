SYDNEY, MICHAEL (MIKE) JOHN It is with sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle, Mike, on March 11, 2020, in his 56th year. Mike was recently suffering from many physical ailments and could no longer fight the battle. He leaves behind his parents, Ralph and Celia Sydney; sisters, Lynda and Cathy; and nieces, Allison and Amy. Mike also leaves behind many longtime friends from his early days at St. Brendan school, Neil McNeil, and numerous rock bands over the years. Mike had a passion and talent for music. This started at a young age and he could play the piano and clarinet, but his love was bass guitar. From high school on, he was in many bands, and later toured most of Canada and Europe with his successful band, Maximum RNR. Mike was truly at his best when he was on stage – he was in his element! A gentle, quiet guy, Mike had strong opinions on many topics, but was also a trivia master who often won trivia contests on the radio. At family gatherings, Mike would play the piano or guitar and sing. We will miss those songs, although we know he is jamming up in heaven. Cremation has taken place and his remains rest at his parent's home. Due to Covid-19 no further arrangements have been made at this time. The family would like to thank the founding members of the Tribute to Michael Sydney Facebook group and everyone who has shared photos, happy memories, and heartfelt messages.



