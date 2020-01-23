|
|
THOMPSON, MICHAEL JOHN September 28, 1953 – January 20, 2020 Peacefully with his family by his side on the evening of Monday, January 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverley (nee Martin) for 43 years and cherished father of Gregory (Michele), Stephen (Anne), Kathleen (Michael Crispi) and Graham. Devoted Grandfather to Owen and Grace, Emma and Charles, Dylan and Devon. Brother to Christopher (June) and predeceased by his parents, Adele and Hume. He will be missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. President of Ontario Acoustic Supply for 35 years and a member of ISCA. He was a well-respected and influential member of the building industry. Michael took pride and enjoyed his philanthropic work as a board member of Crohn's and Colitis Canada and St. Michael's Hospital Foundation Board where he was co-chair of the successful St. Mike's Urban Angel Golf Tournament for 13 years. Recognized for these efforts as the recipient of numerous awards including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. He was a connector and influenced the lives of so many. He will be greatly missed. Services will take place at York Cemetery and Funeral Center (160 Beecroft, Toronto). Visitations on Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Celebration of Life on Saturday at 2 p.m. with one hour of visiting prior. The family invites you to join them for a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Michael's Hospital, Crohn's and Colitis Canada or the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 23, 2020