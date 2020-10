YATES, MICHAEL JOHN May 18, 1954 - October 3, 2020 We are sad to announce the passing of Michael at the age of 66 at Michael Garron Hospital. Beloved son of the late Patricia Alice Yates and the late John William Yates. Dear brother of Patricia Priem, Ted Yates and Jacqueline Firth (Lloyd). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. Cremation was held and a private family service has taken place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store