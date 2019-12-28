McGEE, Michael Joseph Unexpectedly, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Trillium Health Centre- Mississauga, at the age of 56. Dear son of the late Richard and Margaret. Beloved husband of Elizabeth for 21 years. Devoted father of Lucas and Matthew. Much loved brother of Maureen and Paul. Dear son-in-law of Janina Hewner. Michael will be dearly missed by his extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Sunday, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Prayers 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 921 Flagship Dr., Mississauga, on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019