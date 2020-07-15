1/1
MICHAEL JOSEPH SEMENCIW
SEMENCIW, MICHAEL JOSEPH Peacefully, with family by his side, in Sauble Beach, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Michael Semenciw, of Sauble Beach, in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Marian (nee Wade) (2019). Cherished father of Lynda Bianchi and her husband Peter of Sauble Beach and stepfather of Ross Robinson and his wife Madelene of Port Elgin and Dale Douglas of Kitchener. Remembered by stepdaughters-in-law Teresa Robinson of the Yukon and Beth Robinson of Southampton. Loving grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather of many. Dear brother of Marie Mills of Georgetown. Predeceased by parents Sophia (nee Kulyk) and Joseph Semenciw, 4 brothers and 1 sister, stepsons Richard and Daniel Robinson and brother-in-law Don Mills. A private family funeral will be held at the DOWNS AND SON FUNERAL HOME, Hepworth. Interment Sanctuary Park Cemetery, Toronto. Expressions of remembrance to Sauble Beach United Church would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.downsandson funeralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
