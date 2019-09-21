Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL JOSEPH (MIKE) SMITH. View Sign Obituary

SMITH, MICHAEL JOSEPH (MIKE) It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our brother and friend, Mike Smith. Mike passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Mike was 62. He was a dear brother to John (Betty), Tom (Shelley), Pat Lecourt (Vince), Joan Hamilton (Russell), Dan (Susan), Frank (Trudy) and beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Mike was also nephew and cousin to many in the Smith, Howell and Melady families. Waiting in heaven with open arms to greet Mike are parents Theresa, Frank and Angela, as well as dear sister Terry-Anne. Mike will be remembered for so much, especially his big heart, love for his family and his absolutely wicked sense of humour - which always kept us smiling and sharing so many laughs with him. Oh the stories we can tell! The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the ICU nurses and doctors at Michael Garron Hospital for the quality of care, the compassion, kindness and respect provided to Mike, as well as his family. A celebration of Mike's life will take place on a date in the near future.

Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close