HUDON, MICHAEL "MIKE" JUAN On Saturday, April 11, 2020, sadly Michael Juan Hudon, loving brother, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 62. Born in Nova Scotia on December 24, 1957, Michael was preceded in death by both parents and is survived by his son, Courtney, his three grandchildren, Izabelle, Ruby and Izaiah and his siblings Carlo, Angela, Danielle, Elise, Stephane, Nicole, Dominique and Tara, and by several nieces and nephews. Michael was very big on family, they were the light of his life. He introduced and shared his love for hockey, skating, swimming, fishing and camping with his son and grandchildren. His laughter, kindness, and his giving heart are only a few of the attributes that will be missed. Very protective of both his multitude of friends and of course his family members, Michael always showed great devotion and loved being surrounded by them. Michael will be greatly missed and always cherished.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store