HAM, Michael Kenneth Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Julie Ham and loving father to Taylor, Connor and Liam. A cherished son, uncle, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, mentor and friend. He will be fondly remembered for his love of family and friends, his trustworthiness, loyalty, work ethic, integrity and caring nature. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. An intimate Candle Lighting was held for immediate family at Taylor Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date to be determined. Michael was a proud participant of the Northern Pass Bike Ride in support of raising funds for cancer research at Princess Margaret Hospital. His family once again will participate in this race in memory of Michael. If desired, donations can be made to https://pmhf3.akaraisin.com/NorthernPass2020/TaylorHam Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2020