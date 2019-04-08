KRISTOFF, Michael Passed away peacefully at Collingwood Nursing Home on Thursday, April 4, 2019, just three months shy of his 92nd birthday. Devoted father of Karen Darling, Linda Ward (Fred) and Katrina Kristoff. Adored grandfather (Gigi) of Bridgette (Jim), Matthew, Alex, Jaclyn, Kaitlin, Adrian, and Daniel. Great-grandfather of Jacob and Mason. Predeceased by his wife Floris, sisters Mary, Olga, and Barbara. In his working life, Michael enjoyed a long and successful career as an Engineer with the Canadian Pacific Railway. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of the Jane subway), on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 12 noon followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. If desired, remembrances may be made to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2019