KULESH, Michael 1925 - 2019 Passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 93. Michael will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 70 years, Lynne. Loving father to Tom (Andrea) and Tammy (John), his grandchildren Jennifer (Ryan), Scott, Sasha, Michael and his great-granddaughter Emily. Funeral services will be held at ELGIN MILLS FUNERAL CENTRE, 1591 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Richmond Hill 905-737-1720, on Monday, April 1, 2019. Visitation at 10:30 a.m., funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2019