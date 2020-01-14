|
KUNANEC, MICHAEL Passed away on January 7, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. Mike was born on November 4, 1932, in Burr, Saskatchewan, to Maria and Dmytro Kunanec. Mike was predeceased by his parents, brother Walter and sister-in-law Olga, brothers Emil and Robert, sister Sr. Junia Anne SSMI and niece Gail. He will be deeply missed by Joan (née Kaskiw), his loving wife of over 62 years, children Susan, Patricia (Dave), Cynthia (Renato), David (Diana), Kristy (Darryl) and Daniel (Kerry-Lynn); grandchildren Joshua (Emily), Michael (Vanessa), Jessica, Nolan, Siena and Capri; sister Sr. Mary Basil SSMI; sister-in-law Sylvia (Emil); many nieces, nephews and their families; and his many friends. A visitation for Mike will be held at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, in Scarborough, Ontario, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 5 - 9 p.m. with Panachyda at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will take place at St. Joseph's Highland Creek Catholic Church, 200 Morrish Road, Scarborough, Ontario, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020