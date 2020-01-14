Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
4115 Lawrence Ave East
West Hill, ON M1E2S2
(416) 281-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL KUNANEC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL KUNANEC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL KUNANEC Obituary
KUNANEC, MICHAEL Passed away on January 7, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. Mike was born on November 4, 1932, in Burr, Saskatchewan, to Maria and Dmytro Kunanec. Mike was predeceased by his parents, brother Walter and sister-in-law Olga, brothers Emil and Robert, sister Sr. Junia Anne SSMI and niece Gail. He will be deeply missed by Joan (née Kaskiw), his loving wife of over 62 years, children Susan, Patricia (Dave), Cynthia (Renato), David (Diana), Kristy (Darryl) and Daniel (Kerry-Lynn); grandchildren Joshua (Emily), Michael (Vanessa), Jessica, Nolan, Siena and Capri; sister Sr. Mary Basil SSMI; sister-in-law Sylvia (Emil); many nieces, nephews and their families; and his many friends. A visitation for Mike will be held at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, in Scarborough, Ontario, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 5 - 9 p.m. with Panachyda at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will take place at St. Joseph's Highland Creek Catholic Church, 200 Morrish Road, Scarborough, Ontario, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -