TZEKAS, MICHAEL (MINAS) LEE The family of Michael Lee Tzekas is saddened to announce his peaceful passing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in his 70th year. Visitation for Michael will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000, on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 50 Bond St., Toronto, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Directions and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020