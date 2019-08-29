LEITHEAD, MICHAEL Formerly with IBM Contracts and Negotiations and Lucent Technologies Passed away peacefully after a short but hard fought battle with heart cancer, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood, at the age of 67. Michael, will be lovingly remembered by his wife Rita, daughter Lesley and son Chris. He will be deeply missed by his brothers Gregory (Mona), David (Audrey) and Duncan, and his sister Mary-Lynn (Frank) Lunn. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Fawcett Funeral Home, 82 Pine St., Collingwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle – Campbell House would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Michael's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2019