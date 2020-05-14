Michael (Mickey) LESTER
LESTER, Dr. Michael (Mickey) Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen. Cherished father and father-in-law of Danielle and Ruvan Waltman, Drs. Sammy and Mitchell Winemaker, David and Vanessa Lester and Michael Laurie. Adored grandfather of Jamie, Marley, Jacob, Lauren, Sarah, Chloe and Sienna. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Helen and the late Dr. Marvin Lester, Dr. Robert Lester and Buff Levinson, the late Judy Lester, and Dr. Terryl Portigal. Special family of Frank and Nancy Laurie, and Marilyn Baker. A family service was held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to the Dr. Michael (Mickey) Lester Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, www.benjamins.ca. Mickey dedicated his life to the care of children, both as a Pediatrician and as camp Doctor for 38 years at Camp White Pine. He taught us all how to face life's adversities with strength, optimism and humour. We will all miss your smile and warm heart. NO FEAR.

Published in Toronto Star on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
LUCY D D'alessandro
