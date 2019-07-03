LOHAN, MICHAEL "JOSEPH" Passed peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, K Wing, at the age of 82. Predeceased by his wife Josephine. Beloved father of Annette Peiou (Michael) and Michael (Rose). Grandfather to Jennifer, Kristopher, Luca and Lia. He will be sadly missed by family in Canada and Ireland. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue), from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 4th. Funeral Mass to be held in St. Anselm Catholic Church, 1 MacNaughton Road at Millwood Road, on Friday, July 5th at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 3, 2019