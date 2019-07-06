LONG, MICHAEL It is with deep love, grief and devotion that we mourn the passing of Michael Long. Michael was the longtime partner of Bruce for the past 42 years. Michael loved his partner, social media and music. He had a special talent as there was not a challenge which he did not undertake; this was appreciated by the residents of his community. "Michael, we know that you are in heaven, please save a seat for me." Love Bruce. You will be missed by your many friends. We would like to thank the Doctors and staff at Sunnybrook Hospital. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019