LORRIMAN, Michael "Mike" "If your nose runs and your feet smell, you're built upside down". A wacky yet fairly astute observation from a beautiful guy who lived his life inside out and upside down but always with compassion. On Friday, February 1, 2019 at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, Mike "Mikey" Lorriman passed away surrounded by family, love and light. He is sorely missed by his daughters Amy and Kate, his grandchildren Sophie, Sebastian, Oliver and Willem, his friend and ex-spouse Arlene and her family, sons-in-law Shane and Chris, brothers John and David, sister-in-law Pat, niece and nephew Anne-Marie (Chris) and Fraser, his many friends, neighbours and acquaintances and all his newly found family. Mike's family would like to thank the wonderful service, care and compassion provided by Eldercare Home Health. The silvery strands of love and kindness that connected us all to Mike will continue to bring us together with warmth, affection, tenderness and friendship. If you wish to remember Mike, please consider donating to your favourite charity in his honour. A celebration of Mike's life will be held in Toronto in the spring. Details will be forthcoming closer to the date. If you wish to be notified by email of the details, please contact:

