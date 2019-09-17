MAVROMARAS, MICHAEL There are no words to express the love Mike had for his family and the love his family had for him. Mike passed away in his home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving, devoted and cherished husband of Loukia for 60 years, Mike was the "best father ever" to his children, Jim (deceased) and Marlena, forever telling them how much he loved them. A loving father-in-law to Nick, a caring brother to his sister Maria (deceased), brother Tony and brother-in-law to John (deceased) and Marina. A proud, loving and devoted Papou; he will be dearly missed by his grandchildren – the loves of his life - Mikey, Jack and Sabrina. Best friend to Harry. Born in Athens, Greece, he landed in Halifax and then Toronto in his early twenties. Mike built his life, family and innumerable friendships, through hard work, determination and an incredible zest for life. Forever an optimist, he was enthusiastically self-employed all his life. Through his many businesses over the years - Buzz Buzz Pizza, Mike the Knife, and Mr. Interlock – to name just a few, Mike touched hundreds of lives. The biggest Toronto Maple Leaf fan: Hockey Night in Canada, for us will never be the same. A talented story teller, his sense of humour will forever be remembered through his many tales, and his gifts of wisdom that would always end with a wink of his eye and reminder to always "Listen to the Greek." You will forever be in our hearts. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 17th. Funeral service on Wednesday, September 18th at 11:00 a.m. in All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 222 Burbank Drive, North York. Burial to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2019